Greensboro restaurants can apply for permits to offer outdoor dining on sidewalks, public streets

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro is allowing restaurants to apply for permits for outdoor dining in certain areas during Phase 2 of reopening, according to a news release.

Greensboro restaurants may apply for a special city event permit to offer outdoor dining on sidewalks, public streets or on-street parking areas during Phase 2, which runs through at least June 26.

The city has waived special event permit fees for this purpose. The permitting process includes application review, applicant outreach and a final site inspection.

Businesses must comply with NC Department of Health and Human Services’ guidance for reopening restaurants, NC ABC requirements and other applicable rules. The permitting process does not apply to outdoor dining on private property.

To apply for a special event permit, find the “Restaurant Expansion into Public Right of Way Permitting” section at greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19.

For more information or questions about the permitting process, contact the Special Events Office at cogpermits@greensboro-nc.gov or (336) 373-4572.