Greensboro restaurant owners talk about plans to reopen after stay-at-home orders ends

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some states are having discussions and taking steps to open up their local economies. These efforts come after more than six weeks of stay-at-home orders forced many businesses and restaurants to either shut their doors or completely change how they operate.

Restaurants owners in Greensboro tell FOX8 business is slow and they don’t know how they’d survive if people didn’t make efforts to shop local.

With more uncertainty on the horizon, some are unsure how long they can last.

“It’s got to be detrimental to the restaurant industry. A lot of restaurants aren’t open at all, or were slower to transition to takeout,” Nick Benshoff said.

Benshoff owns Bandito Bodega on Friendly Avenue.

Right now, all he and his staff can do is focus on the pickup orders and curbside delivery.

“We’re obviously not doing any events or weddings or going to any of the breweries or things like that,” Benshoff said. “Anybody coming out to support local businesses is directly helping the local economy. It’s huge for us.”

But they’re still taking a hit.

“We’ve stayed steady busy with a lot of locals coming through to do takeout and carryout. I’m glad we were able to adapt to their environment,” he says.

Benshoff tells FOX8 he feels lucky that they were already known as a takeout spot, so they don’t have to adjust to the significant loss of dine-in customers.

Other restaurants had to change their plans quickly.

“We’re losing money right now, but we’re losing less than if we were closed completely,” Talmadge Blevins said.

Blevins’ restaurant, Machete, is also struggling.

“People are still supporting us, but just with takeout, we’re probably down 80 percent than what we were before,” he said.

Machete is now only open from Thursdays through Sunday to help to save money on slower business day.

“We’re are seeing a little bit of slowness going on,” Blevins said. “Everyone’s kind of thinking about, ‘Do we want to spend money on takeout food right now, or do I want to save it for a rainy day?'”

He’s already thinking about what the future of the restaurant may look like when North Carolina reopens the economy.

“I still think we’re going to be pretty heavy on the takeouts. We’re going to be seeing people who are afraid to come back in,” Blevins said.

He’s spoken with his staff about plans for if they do reopen. Blevins says they plan on spreading out tables more and wearing masks and gloves at all times.

But even then, Blevins is hesitant to reopen his doors too soon.

“I want to make sure not only our guests feel comfortable, but the team is going to feel comfortable at Machete as well,” he said. “The health and safety of our guests and our team is the most important thing to me. Much more important than just getting money in the bank.”

Benshoff echoes Blevins’ sentiments, saying it’s important to be cautious.

“I would love for people to be able to come back as quick as possible, but we’re not going to do it until we have some sort of reassurance from the government that it’s actually safe,” he said.