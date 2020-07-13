Greensboro restaurant, coffee shop on Tate Street broken into

GREENSBORO , N.C. — A Greensboro restaurant is open after being broken into early Sunday morning.

Greensboro police responded to a business alarm at 423 Tate Street around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, the back glass door was shattered.

Inside of the building, there’s a foyer. On one side there’s Coffeeology. On the other side, Don Japanese Asian Restaurant.

Glass doors to both businesses were smashed.

Johnny Lee is the owner of Don Japanese Asian Restaurant.

When he arrived at the business, he was in disbelief at the sight of tiny bits of broken glass everywhere.

“I was nervous. My wife was nervous,” Lee said.

On security cameras, it appeared two men where inside of the restaurant. They grabbed the cash register and walked back out of the business.

Don Japanese Asian Restaurant has been around for nine years. This is the first break in for the restaurant, but Lee’s spirit remains strong.

“We are pro customer,” Lee shouted.

Next door at Insomnia Cookies, Frankie Irizarry is upset to hear that one of their neighbors was broken into.

“It’s a sad situation. We are right next door, and it could have easily happen to us,” Irizarry said. “They could kick in our front or backdoor and steal whatever we have here.”

That’s why closing time will never be the same.

“Right now, I am taking precautions now that you are telling me this,” Irizarry said. “I will walk around, especially when we leave at night.”

Greensboro police are investigating.