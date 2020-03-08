Greensboro restaurant closes for the day after shooting; bridal party stranded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A shooting outside a Greensboro restaurant ended with a man in the hospital and customers frightened and in shock.

Police say a call came in just before 2 p.m. Saturday about an assault outside Stephanie's Restaurant on Randleman Road.

At the restaurant, they found a 52-year-old man who had been shot.

Banicca Watkins had just driven two hours from King's Mountain for her best friend's bridal shower.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re meeting halfway. She’s coming from Lynchburg, Virginia. Some of us are coming from King’s Mountain, Gastonia,” Watkins said.

She showed up moments after police arrived and called her friend.

“I just happened to get here a few minutes early and couldn’t pull into the parking lot. So I was like I don’t know what’s going on. She hasn’t called to say anything different, so I was just like let me figure out what’s happening," Watkins said.

The bride-to-be and 11 others were driving into town.

“Honey, you can’t get in the parking lot there’s police everywhere. She was like no because I just talked to them about two hours ago and confirmed everything that we were on our way, and I was like well you can’t get in the parking lot, so I don’t know what we’re going to do," Watkins said.

Right after FOX8 spoke to Watkins, the restaurant called to say they were closed for the rest of the day while police continued to investigate.

“I guess Greensboro was not it for our day today,” Watkins said.

Stephanie's Restaurant announced on Facebook that they will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday.