Greensboro residents can now apply for emergency rent, utility payment assistance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro struggling to pay their rent or utility bills can now apply for assistance from the city, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.

Qualified households renting within Greensboro city limits may now apply for up to 12 months combined (past due, plus currently due, plus future) emergency rent and/or utility payment assistance per household, the release said.

Payments will go directly to landlords and utility companies and does not have to be repaid.

Tenants/renters can apply for assistance or landlords can apply on their behalf. US citizenship is not required for applying.

The assistance is coming from the nearly $9 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program that the city received.

To apply for assistance, click here.

Visit greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs and click on “How do I apply?” for a list of documents you will need to upload into the application portal. Requirements for assistance are listed here.