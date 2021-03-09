Greensboro releases vaccine education videos for non-English-speaking families

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Greensboro prepares for thousands of citizens to be vaccinated each day, leaders have stepped up education efforts in the form of videos.

The city’s refugee and non-English-speaking communities have been hit incredibly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many families spreading the virus amongst one another. Those communities are now having to battle through mounds of misinformation regarding the vaccines.

The Greensboro Human Right Department has begun to produce a series of educational videos about what the vaccine is, how it works, and what it consists of. These are videos that feature medical experts who speak fluently in the language that is most popular in these communities.

Seven videos have already been produced and released, in Arabic, Spanish and Swahili.

Jodie Stanley, the education coordinator for the organization, explained that this has been the most helpful way to combat misinformation, and ease families’ minds about the vaccine.

“When the information is not presented in the person’s preferred language, they don’t even have the option of making an informed decision,” she said.

Since May, members of the organization have been meeting weekly with leaders from refugee communities, immigrant communities, and non-English-speaking communities. Each time they discuss disparities they have faced with COVID-19, and the troubles they have to endure with getting correct information.

Stanley explained that 11 percent of the city’s population is non-English-speaking and that many of them have had trouble understanding interpretations of CDC guidelines.

“You’ve got the myths about taking devices, DNA changing, infertility, those are across all races. but then you have some that are specific to immigrants,” she said.

In the seven videos already released by the city, experts address these myths.

“Many times, we can just fall back to translating a press release, translating a pamphlet, for those that can’t read and write in their own language, it’s important that we create a series of videos,” she said.

Stanley described that since they began to post these videos, they have seen an increase in refugees who want to get the vaccine.

To view more of the resources and educational videos, click here.