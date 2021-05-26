Greensboro pool company faces shortage of workers, materials as warmer weather sparks more demand

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many of you are probably hot and desperate to hit the water. If you think a backyard pool sounds like a good idea, get in line.

A high demand for pools is pushing wait times in our area until Spring 2022.

The owners of BCM Swimming Pools in Greensboro are working overtime to keep up with the surge in requests. They believe long days at home and canceled vacations spiked strong interest in building a backyard pool.

“We are working six to seven days a week sometimes just to keep up because the demand is so high, but we are very grateful. I would rather be busy all the time then not have anything to do,” said Lisa Sweet.

Sweet’s husband and business partner, Charles Powers, says they are up against several challenges. For one, materials are harder to find.

“New pool kits, if you ordered one today, it wouldn’t be here until October,” said Powers.

He says what’s hurting them more than supply shortages is the labor shortage.

“We have lost five people that did work, so we really could use some help. That would be great,” said Sweet.

The family business has been cut in half trying to work with a skeleton crew to get the job done.

The race now is to hire more people to help them keep up with all the builds on the books for next year.

They say the majority of their requests for new builds are coming from Lewisville, Clemmons and Summerfield.