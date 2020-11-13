Greensboro police start homicide investigation after man shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police started a homicide investigation after a man who was shot on Oct. 27 died on Friday, according to a news release.
At 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, officers were called to the 500 block of Andrew Street.
At the scene, officers found Leon Devince Williams, 30, with injuries from apparent gunfire, the release said.
Police say Williams died from his injuries on Friday.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
