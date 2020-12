GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting near South and Ogden streets, police said.

At approximately 3:32 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of South Street and Ogden Street in reference to a discharge of firearm call.

Upon arrival police located two victims suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.