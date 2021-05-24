Greensboro police respond to ‘very serious’ crash on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A “very serious” crash shut down Randleman Road in Greensboro early Monday morning, according to Greensboro police.

At about 7:30 a.m., police said they were closing Randleman Road at Vandalia Road due to a motor vehicle accident.

Greensboro police confirmed that the crash is “very serious,” but did not elaborate on any possible injuries.

Two vehicles were on scene with damage to the front. A traffic signal had shattered on the ground.

A crash reconstruction team is on scene.