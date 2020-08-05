Greensboro police release surveillance image of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released a surveillance photo of a utility van believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
At 10:34 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police responded to West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road in reference to a crash involving serious injury to a pedestrian.
David Robinson, 53, of Greensboro, was walking across West Gate City Boulevard near West Meadowview Road but not in a marked crosswalk.
He was hit by a white utility van going west on West Gate City Boulevard.
The van left the scene following the crash, and Robinson died as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.