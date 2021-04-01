Greensboro police putting greater emphasis on preventing fatal pedestrian traffic accidents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are ramping up their efforts to prevent and address the “concerning” number of fatal pedestrian traffic accidents.

At a city council meeting in late March, Police Chief Brian James addressed that while homicide numbers are a great concern, he is also concerned for the fatal pedestrian accidents.

He told council that several citizens have reached out to him regarding traffic complaints.

“That’s one thing that kept coming up consistently was traffic complaints,” he said.

Click here to view the whole city council presentation by James.

In 2020, Greensboro had 35 fatal crashes, with 10 of them involving pedestrians. That number is higher than accidents recorded in High Point (none) and Winston-Salem (4).

As we start 2021, Greensboro has already recorded six fatal crashes, while the other two cities have recorded none.

Greensboro police have decided to ramp up educations efforts on traffic patterns found in various parts of the community.

The department has also begun to put more emphasis on studying consistent contributing factors to what has caused these fatal crashes.

That will include a look at what was preventable; what could be improved upon; is there engineering that needs to be improved in this area; is the roadway too dark, does it need to be better lit; does it need to be better marked.