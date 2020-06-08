Greensboro police prohibit chokeholds, strangleholds and require officers to intervene when witnessing ‘excessive use of force,’ chief says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James has announced changes to GPD policy after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world.

James say that Greensboro officers are not trained to use chokeholds or strangleholds, and those menthods of restraint have not been authorized.

A new policy enacted Monday explicitly prohibits those methods of restraint.

Officers have been required to report any policy violations. Now, Greensboro officers officially have a duty to report and intervene if they witness an excessive use of force.

Under current policy, officers are required to self-report any use of force, and those uses of force are then investigated. This policy adds on the “duty” for other officers to intervene.

Chief James said he is also working on a system to provide monthly counseling to officers if needed.