Greensboro police on scene at Four Season Town Centre investigating assault, 2 taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the Greensboro police are currently on scene at the Four Season Town Centre at 2400 Vanstory Street investigating an aggravated assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The initial call reporting the assault came in at 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, two victims were found with injuries.

Both victims have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at *336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

