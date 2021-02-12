Greensboro police make arrest after woman killed at Avalon Trace Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation, according to a news release.

Noland Lloyd Coles III, 32 of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon, felony breaking and entering and first-degree kidnapping.

Police were called to the Avalon Trace Apartments shortly after midnight on Feb. 4.

At the scene, officers found Sanka Delayne Perry, 43 of Greensboro, injured.

Perry was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Coles is being held in the Guilford County jail with no bond.