Greensboro police looking for suspect after man shot, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 Block of Patterson Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, police found a 27-year-old Greensboro man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

There is no suspect or any additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.