Greensboro police looking for suspect after gas station robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a suspect after a Speedway gas station was robbed on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police responded to the Speedway on 2005 East Wendover Avenue around 10:41 p.m.

The suspect was described as middle aged, around 5’10” and was last seen wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a light blue ball cap.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.