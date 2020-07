Update: Arthur Robert “Robin” Koch has been located.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a missing 86-year-old man, according to a news release.

Arthur Robert “Robin” Koch was last seen wearing a cream-colored linen jacket, button down shirt, blue jeans and brown leather Timberland boots.

Police said Koch may be on foot in the Elm Street and Pisgah Church area.

Anyone who sees Koch is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.