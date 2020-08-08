Greensboro police looking for man accused of robbing gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man robbed a gas station on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 5:28 a.m., police responded to the Murphy Express gas station on 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane when they were told about a robbery.

A man went into the gas station and threatened to harm employees before taking cigarettes and lighters, police say.

He drove away from the business in a gold SUV.

The suspect was described as dressed in all black clothing with a blue bandana over his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.