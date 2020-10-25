Greensboro police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a convenience store on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Ar 2:06 a.m., police responded to the Kangaroo Mart on 3101 Yanceyville Street when they were told about a robbery.

A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black mask, green and black shirt and camouflage pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

