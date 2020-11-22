Greensboro police looking for 2 suspects after tobacco shop robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for two after a tobacco shop was robbed on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:44 p.m., police responded to the Tobacco Shop on 3719 Farmington Drive when they were told about a robbery.

Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area on foot, police say.

No injuries were reported.

No suspects were described as two males dressed in dark clothing. One wore a black hooded sweatshirt, and the second suspect wore a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.