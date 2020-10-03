Greensboro police investigating stolen mail, checks from post offices

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department confirmed Friday that officers are investigating multiple reports of stolen mail from two post offices in the city.

Keith Hill said a trip to one of the blue collection boxes outside the West Market Street post office nearly cost his family $13,000.

Hill said he dropped several checks in the boxes last month.

“We started getting notifications that the payments that we sent out to utilities and debtors, they hadn’t received any of it,” he explained.

Bankers told Hill the mail had been stolen, and the checks’ amounts and recipients were changed.

“It’s very frustrating, and frankly this whole experience has just really wasted a lot of time for us,” Hill said.

At least 13 reports were filed at the same location over the past four months, with many of the thefts reported in July.

“It’s not the money that’s the issue, it’s tracking down the bad guys. We have to track them down and stop them from doing that, it could happen to almost anybody,” business owner Felix Ikeanyionwu said.

A check meant for his landlord was changed to a total $8,900 for a Dodge Challenger.

Officers are investigating the string of larcenies reported at the West Market Street and Friendly Shopping Center post offices.

They did not release any suspect information at this time.

Until police make arrests, both victims say they won’t be using the collection boxes anytime soon.

“Once they know they can nail them down, they will stop doing it, but if they keep going scot-free it’s going to take years of investigation,” Ikeanyionwu said.

Neither of the checks went through, so victims told FOX8 they did not lose money.