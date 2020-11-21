Greensboro police investigating shooting, victim taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Friday that sent a victim to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot to the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.