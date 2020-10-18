Greensboro police investigating homicide after shooting on Hornaday Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Sunday, according to a news release.
Police were on scene investigating in the 4600 block of Hornaday Road.
One person was found with a gunshot wound.
No suspect information is available at this time.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.