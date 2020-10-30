Greensboro police investigating shooting on Hackett Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police were called to the 900 block of Hackett Street at 2:14 p.m. in reference to a gunshot wound call.

When they arrived, police found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of victim is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

