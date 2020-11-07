Greensboro police investigating shooting, 1 in hopsital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Mobile Street and Atlanta Street, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Friday at 6:12 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Mobile Street and Atlanta Street reference a shooting.

Officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital by EMS in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.