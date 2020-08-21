Greensboro police investigating series of sexual assaults

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating multiple sexual assaults that have happened in southeast Greensboro, according to a news release.

The assaults were reported during the early morning hours between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

The victims in the assaults voluntarily entered the suspect vehicle and were violently assaulted both physically and sexually, the release said.

Greensboro police said the August assaults have similarities with two other crimes; one on June 13, 2020, and the other on June 24, 2020.

Anyone with information about these assaults is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000