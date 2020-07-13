Greensboro police investigating scene after victim shot, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are currently investigating at the scene where a victim was shot, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police are on scene in the 1800 Fairfax Road area after an aggravated assault was reported at 4:56 p.m.

One victim was found with injuries from apparent gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.