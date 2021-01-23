Greensboro police investigating robbery on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a robbery in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:11 a.m., police responded to Express Mart at 3101 Summit Avenue when they were told about a business being robbed.

A man with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a dark colored SUV, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black hoodie, black face mask and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.