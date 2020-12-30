Greensboro police investigating robbery of convenience store on Holden Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6 p.m., officers responded to the Quick Buy on 2210 South Holden Road when they were told about a robbery.

A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took and undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black clothing, approximately 6 feet tall and medium build.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.