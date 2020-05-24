Greensboro police investigating robbery at Family Fare

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after the Family Fare was robbed on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the Family Fare BP Convenient Store on 4700 West Market Street in reference to a commercial robbery.

A man entered the convenience store and demanded merchandise while holding a knife, police say.

The suspect was described as man who was around 30 years old.

He had a slight mustache and wearing a red shirt with “Michael Jordan 23” on the front.

The suspect was last seen in a gray Crown Victoria driving west on Market Street.

The investigation is ongoing.