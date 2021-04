GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was found by Greensboro police who were investigating a report of a stolen car with a child in the back.

The car was stolen in the 4600 block of Brompton Place.

The car, described as a white Chevrolet Malibu, was found on Hwy 68 south of I-40.

The child was found inside unharmed, and the driver was detained.