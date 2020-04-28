Greensboro police investigating homicide after woman found dead

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead, according to a news release.

At 10:51 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported homicide on the 900 block of Rugby Street.

At the scene, police found 54-year-old Deidre Ingram-Hope dead. Police have not said how she died.

Officers have notified her next of kin.

Police say they are not actively looking for a suspect but did not elaborate on why.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.