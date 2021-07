GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers were called to the scene of a car accident around 7 a.m. on Associate Drive in Greensboro on Wednesday.

A man was backing up in a box truck when the truck hit Michael Dimaio, 56, who was in the parking lot. Dimaio was transported to the hospital. He died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this crash.

The driver was charged with improper backing and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.