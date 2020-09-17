Greensboro police investigating assault on Rugby Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say they are currently on scene investigating an aggravated assault in the 800 block of Rugby Street.

One person was found with injuries from apparent gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, and the 800 block will remain closed in the meantime.

No suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.