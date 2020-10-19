Greensboro police investigating after victim shot, taken to hospital in critical condition

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was shot and sent to the hospital on Monday, according to a news release.

On Monday at 5:28 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Savannah Street on a report of shots fired.

Officers on the scene found a victim “suffering from apparent trauma,” according to the release.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.