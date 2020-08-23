Greensboro police investigating after woman hit, killed while walking across Phillips Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 9:05 p.m., a Greensboro woman was driving a silver Ford Taurus eastbound on Phillips Avenue approaching Lombardy Street.

Kaysanni Townsend, 55, of Greensboro, was walking southbound across Phillips Avenue and was hit by the vehicle in the eastbound lane, police say.

She was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.