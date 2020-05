GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a robbery at the Walmart on 3605 West Gate City Blvd., according to a Greensboro police sergeant.

Police say they got a call at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday reporting the robbery and telling them a shot was fired in the business.

No one was hurt.

As of about 11:20 a.m., police say they do not have anyone in custody.

Greensboro police detectives are on scene.