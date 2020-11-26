Greensboro police investigating after victim stabbed on Randleman Road, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing on Randleman Road that happened on Wednesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 11:44 p.m., police responded to the KFC on 2340 Randleman Road reference a stabbing.

Responding officers found a stabbing victim in stable condition who was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The assault happened at the Tacos El Jarocho Mexican Grill on 2344 Randleman Road.

The suspect was described as a male, 5’05, slim build with a mustache wearing a red jacket, baggy pants and boots.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.