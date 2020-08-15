Greensboro police investigating after shots fired into home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro police responded to the 3600 block of Martin Avenue around 2:58 a.m. when they were told about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the home had damage consistent with multiple projectiles.

No one in the home was injured.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.