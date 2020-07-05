Greensboro police investigating after shots fired into home on 4th of July

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired into a Greensboro home on the Fourth of July.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Robert Dillard was in bed and heard the sound of fireworks in his neighborhood.

He said a couple of the blasts sounded closer to gunshots.

A few minutes later, he heard the sound of his window being shattered.

Police inspected the area and found a bullet lodged in the shower door.

Robert didn’t know what kind of gun it could have belonged to.

Police officials told FOX8 asked questions nearby Robert’s home to see exactly where the bullets were fired from.

So far, they haven’t told Robert for sure where the shooting started.

The bullet “shattered the whole glass. The part that amazes me, is that it’s elevated so high. It wasn’t shot from the ground. It was shot from an elevated position,” Robert said.