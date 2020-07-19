Greensboro police investigating after shooting, victim in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a shooting Sunday, and a victim is in the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2:32 a.m., police responded to the Secrets Cabaret on 2507 W. Gate City Boulevard when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found shell casing but no victim.

A gunshot victim walked in to a local hospital after the shooting, police say.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.