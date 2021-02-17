Greensboro police investigating after shooting on Gregory Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday night, according to a news release.

At 10:35 p.m., police were called to a local hospital on a reported shooting. A gunshot victim was brought to the hospital by private vehicle after a shooting that happened earlier on Gregory Street at Oak Street.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.