Greensboro police investigating after person shot on Curtis Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was shot on Monday night, according to a news release.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Curtis Street at 8:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. There is no word on the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
