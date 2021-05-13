Greensboro police investigating after person injured in assault on Lake Brandt Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after a person was injured in an assault on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place at 4:55 p.m. on reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officer found a person with injuries. There is no word on their condition.

It is unclear if the person was shot and police are currently calling this an “aggravated assault” investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.