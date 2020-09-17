Greensboro police investigating after person found shot on Ray Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are currently on scene in the 300 block of Ray Street investigating an aggravated assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

One person was found with injuries from apparent gunfire.

The 300 block of Ray Street will remain closed in the meantime.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.