Greensboro police investigating after man killed near 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man was killed near the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The victim was identified as Shannon Jamal Carter, 30, of Greensboro.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The next of kin have been notified.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.