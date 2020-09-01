Greensboro police investigating after male victim shot, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a male victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:40 p.m., Greensboro police responded to the 2300 block of Floyd Street in reference to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have detained two persons of interest in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.