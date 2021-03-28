Greensboro police investigating after male suspect robs business on Warren Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a business was robbed.

Officers responded after the University Mart on 722 Warren St. was reportedly robbed by a male suspect in a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect said he had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No gun was seen, police say.



The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.