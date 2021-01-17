Greensboro police investigating after delivery driver robbed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a delivery driver was robbed on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 5:06 p.m., police responded to the Dragon Express on 2934 Randleman Road when they were told about a delivery driver being robbed.

The driver was approached by two males at the apartment complex on 223 W. Vandalia Road and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and personal property.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and masks over their faces. The first suspect was armed with a handgun, and the second suspect was armed with a fire extinguisher.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.